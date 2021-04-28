 TheHoosier - Recruiting Notebook: Indiana continues extending offers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Notebook: Indiana continues extending offers

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

With spring drills concluded and the calendar inching closer to the summer workouts, the Indiana football coaching staff continues to make inroads with recruits, extend offers and land among the top offers for recruits.

Here is a look at our weekly football recruiting notebook.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}