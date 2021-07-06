Recruiting Notebook: In-state QB discusses visit to Indiana
This June has been a busy one for the Indiana Hoosiers and recruits, as both official and unofficial visits continue.
TheHoosier.com was able to catch up with Decatur Central (IN) quarterback Aycen Stevens as well as a few other prospects who made the journey to Bloomington to meet with coaches and learn more about the Hoosiers and one big time recruit who is planning a visit in Joshua White.
Here is a look at our weekly football recruiting notebook.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news