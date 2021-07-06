Recruiting Notebook: In-state QB discusses visit to Indiana

This June has been a busy one for the Indiana Hoosiers and recruits, as both official and unofficial visits continue.

TheHoosier.com was able to catch up with Decatur Central (IN) quarterback Aycen Stevens as well as a few other prospects who made the journey to Bloomington to meet with coaches and learn more about the Hoosiers and one big time recruit who is planning a visit in Joshua White.

Here is a look at our weekly football recruiting notebook.