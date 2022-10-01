Struggling with some key injuries already, the Hoosiers were without their two key contributors on the outside in DJ Matthews and Cam Camper. Missing talent elsewhere as well, the Hoosiers were going to need to find a way to create offense in other ways.

On the other hand, the Huskers came into the matchup looking to wipe the slate clean coming off a bye. Nebraska had already fired their head coach and defensive coordinator, and were kicked to the curb by Oklahoma in their last time out. Safe to say, the Huskers wanted to start fresh.

Indiana traveled to Nebraska on Saturday with one thing on their mind: bouncing back. Following their first loss of the season the weekend before, a disappointing and alarming 21-point loss at Cincinnati, the Hoosiers were looking to get back into the win column as they reopened Big Ten conference play versus the Huskers.

After emphasizing quicker and better starts all week, though, Indiana may have gotten off to their worst start of the season so far.

Starting with the ball, IU burned a timeout before any time had actually left the clock to avoid a delay of game penalty. Indiana then followed that up with two runs that went nowhere, and Bazelak threw an incomplete pass that had little-to-no-chance of completion thanks to the Husker defensive ends in his face.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Indiana’s offensive line struggles were a prominent theme throughout the night.

After a punt, Nebraska took just 47 seconds to take the top off the Indiana defense, scoring on three plays and going 72 yards. 1:43 into the game, Indiana was once again in a hole, 7-0.

The score would remain the same throughout the first quarter as Indiana’s defense settled down while the IU offense wasn’t able to put together any purposeful drives. However, it wasn’t until the action began to unfold in the second before the contest turned wacky quickly.

Indiana quickly knotted the score at seven with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Myles Jackson, who was in the right spot at the right time once again, fell on the ball in the endzone after a strip sack forced it out.

However, it was then Nebraska’s turn to score without their offense, as James Evans’ punt was blocked clean and returned 30 yards for a score. Just as soon as Indiana’s defense had gotten the stop and score, Nebraska’s special teams came up big on their own.

Midway through the second, Thompson and the Husker offense once again put together a steady drive, picking apart the IU defense and putting seven more points on the board. Down 21-7, Indiana was on the verge of being in another hole too deep to dig themselves out of.

It’s at this point, however, when IU’s offense put together what arguably was their two best drives of the season. Consecutive 70+ yard drives led by Walt Bell, Connor Bazelak and the bevy of Hoosier weapons brought Indiana right back into it. Heading into the half, somehow, Indiana and Nebraska found themselves tied at 21.

Although the third quarter featured no points from either team, it certainly wasn’t short of action. Questionable officiating calls, which were a staple all night, and a couple of turnovers kept the offenses off the board. Bryant Fitzgerald’s interception may be one of the most acrobatic plays you’ll ever see.

The scoring would pick back up once again in the fourth, as Nebraska scored early in the fourth quarter. Casey Thompson and his rocket-powered arm found a streaking Tre Palmer over the top of the Indiana defense for 71 yards and a touchdown, once again giving the Huskers the lead.

Staring down a seven point deficit, the Hoosiers were looking for a response. However, a response is not what they would find.

Instead, Indiana would go 3-and-out, and Nebraska drove down the field to score a touchdown, eating up 6:05 of the clock and putting the finishing touches on the Hoosiers.

When it was all said and done, Indiana lost to Nebraska, 35-21. IU fell to 3-2 on the season, 1-1 in the Big Ten. Nebraska improved to 2-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten.

---