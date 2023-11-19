BLOOMINGTON - Indiana defeated Lipscomb by a score of 77-44 on Sunday.

Indiana has relied on their offense to propel their success this season, but Sunday was a different story. At the end of the first quarter, only three different Hoosiers had found a way to score.

Sydney Parrish had three, Mackenzie Holmes chipped in with six, and Sara Scalia led the way with nine. It was the Indiana defense that kept them in front, allowing only 12 points in the first, leading 18-12.

In the second, the Hoosiers improved on both ends of the court, but again, the scoring remained mostly concentrated on the aforementioned players.

Holmes doubled her scoring with another six in the second, Parrish tallied four more for seven total, and Scalia added six to go for 15 in the first half. At the break, Lily Meister had the only other points for the Hoosiers. She had two.

It was on defense where Indiana shined in the second quarter, allowing just six total points. The Hoosiers took a 39-18 lead into the third.

The third quarter was more of the same for the home team. Scalia continued to pour it in from deep, for a total of 21 through three quarters, including four from beyond the arc.

The defense was nearly impenetrable again in the third, allowing just 13 points. Indiana led 58-31 at the break.

The Hoosiers were able to add just a little more to their lead with the second unit on the court for the fourth.

Other players were able to add here and there to the scoreboard, but it was Scalia and Holmes who catalyzed the Hoosier offense today. Holmes finished with 23, while Scalia just outpaced her with 24.

Up next, Indiana travels to Florida for a Thanksgiving day matchup with 15th ranked Tennessee.