As Indiana and Western Kentucky entered Saturday afternoon’s week three contest, both teams were looking to improve to 3-0 on the young season. After a close call over Idaho the week before, the Hoosiers were looking to come out guns blazing against the Hilltoppers, who had earned their two wins in easy, convincing fashion thanks to their high-powered offense.

Western Kentucky’s offense took the field first, playing the familiar tempo-driven offense that’s become routine for their style of play. The Hoosier defense came up big early, as Dasan McCollough would come around the outside to make his presence felt with a sack to get the IU defense off the field.

Indiana’s first turn with the football was eventful to say the least. Midway through their drive, QB Connor Bazelak took a late hit from Hilltopper DB Kaleb Oliver, which IU players rightfully took exception to. After a review determined there was no targeting, however, offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties essentially erased the whole kerfuffle.

The IU drive would stall out, but thanks to Charles Campbell’s right leg, the Hoosiers took a 3-0 lead.

WKU and IU would then trade missed fourth down conversions, with Noah Pierre coming up big with a pass breakup for the Hoosier defense and WKU stuffing Shaun Shivers on IU’s attempt, giving him nowhere to go before he was eventually tackled for a loss.

The Hilltopper offense would utilize their up-tempo play and shortened field to perfection on their first scoring drive of the afternoon, a 26-yard beauty over the middle. After a converted PAT, WKU led for the first time all day, 7-3.

Indiana’s next turn on offense started off with a bang after a 48-yard completion from Bazelak to newly-converted wideout Donaven McCulley to bring IU into WKU territory. IU wouldn’t do much else with the ball, but a beauty of a punt from James Evans pinned the Hilltopper offense at their own 2. With nowhere to go, WKU would go 3-and-out to end the first quarter.

With the short field at their disposal early in the second, Indiana would find the endzone from five yards out courtesy of Andison Coby’s first reception and touchdown as a Hoosier. The lead would be short-lived though, as WKU made quick work of some lapse IU secondary play to regain the lead in just 42 seconds with a 44-yard score.

It wasn’t until the halfway point of the second quarter in which the game would see its first turnover, a backwards pass from Bazelak to Shivers that fell incomplete, and the Hilltopper defense fell on it.

Both defenses would then trade stops before the Hilltoppers would re-enter the scoring column with a 34-yard field goal. Indiana avoided a worse fate, however, as WKU had their second touchdown of the day taken off the board via a penalty, this time a holding penalty.

With 47 seconds left in the first half, IU’s offense needed to make quick work if they wanted to score again before the half and capitalize on back-to-back possessions, including the impending first drive of the second half.

IU grabbed two quick chunk plays to get into Hilltopper territory, but failed to advance further. Instead of opting for a 58-yard field goal to end the half, Indiana attempted a hail mary on fourth down that rattled the goalposts after would-be receivers and defenders barreled into it at full speed. WKU would kneel out the first half and go into the intermission with the lead, 17-10.

Coming out of the half, Indiana’s offense would go on a strong drive before stalling out in the red zone once again. Campbell prevented an empty opening sequence with a 32-yard field goal to draw IU within four, 17-13.

IU’s defense would have no answer for the WKU offense, however. Reed and the ‘Toppers offense would drive 72 yards with relative ease for a touchdown, capped off by Reed running it up the gut himself for the score. With the Hoosiers trailing by 11, Indiana needed a response in quick fashion if they wanted to stay in the game.

While the IU offense faltered, it would be the struggling defense that would come up with a big play near the end of the third quarter. After a drive saw Reed do what he had been doing all day to the Hoosier attack, Myles Jackson would pick off a tipped pass in the endzone to force the turnover.

Riding the momentum of the turnover, IU put together their best drive of the game without a doubt, driving 90 yards on nine plays to put 7 points on the board thanks to Josh Henderson’s 19-yard scamper.

With the ball back in the Hilltoppers’ hands, IU had the opportunity to create a turnover, score, 3-and-out sequence, but a holding penalty on third and long extended the WKU drive a lifeline. A couple of plays later, WKU RB ​​Kye Robichaux would bust a 59-yard rush all the way down inside the IU five.

While IU’s defense would prevent the Hilltoppers from getting into the endzone, the ‘Tops added three when IU had the chance to not let them score at all.

Indiana’s offense wouldn’t do anything with the return offensive drive, but the defense would once again come up big, this time with Cam Jones forcing a fumble. Myles Jackson would fall on it, and the Hoosier offense was in business.

However, it was Indiana’s turn to have a touchdown negated by a penalty, as Donaven McCulley’s OPI call would erase a Josh Henderson touchdown reception on the outside. After the setback, the Hoosiers would settle for three and trail 27-22 with five minutes to play.

Driving down the field, the Hilltoppers once again found themselves deep in IU territory. Emphasizing what became a bend-but-don’t-break mentality on defense, IU would ~again~ keep the Hilltoppers out of the endzone and give their offense a chance, as WKU led 30-22 with 3:46 to go.

From there, Connor Bazelak would lead another late-game drive to score, a nine-play, 76 yard drive capped off by a four yard touchdown reception from Cam Camper and a two-point conversion to McCulley to knot the score at 30. 47 seconds remained on the clock, and it seemed that WKU had enough time to score.

But as the game-winning field goal attempt went up, it appeared as if IU got a hand on the ball, deflecting the kick and sending the game into overtime. Somehow, someway, Indiana was not dead.

On the first overtime possession, WKU was stifled early with all of the momentum on IU’s side. As they lined up to attempt the field goal, there was no mistaking this one.

Jaylin Williams rushed around the outside and completely smothered the Hilltopper field goal, and suddenly, IU just had to score to come out of the ballgame with a win.

IU’s offensive drive went backwards, but with the game on the line, out trotted Campbell, who nailed the game-winning attempt from 51 yards to secure Indiana’s third straight come-from-behind victory and stave off the Hilltoppers, 33-30.

IU improved to 3-0 on the young season, and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend for a matchup with the Bearcats.