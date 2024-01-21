On a day that saw conference rival Iowa lose in Overtime to Ohio State, Indiana took another step towards consecutive Big Ten titles with a big win over the Boilermakers. here's how they did it.

The Hoosiers have been a great offensive team this season. Of course, that is to be expected when you have a player like Mackenzie Holmes who can score at will. That said, Indiana has also built a reputation of being able to shoot the lights out in any given game this season.

Early on, however, it looked like Indiana would be unable to continue that success from deep, as it was announced prior to tipoff that they would be missing one of their best shooters. Sydney Parrish suffered a lower leg injury this week in practice.

Though Indiana was without Parrish, several players stepped up and had huge nights from beyond the arc. Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil, and Sara Scalia all hit at least three shots from deep.

Even Holmes contributed from range, connecting on her lone attempt.

While several Hoosiers made an impact in the 3-point column in this one, Scalia stood alone, hitting six of her nine attempts, and finishing with 20 total points.

Purdue scored the ball exceptionally well in the opening quarter, and the ability to score in bunches was the only reason the Hoosiers were able to keep the game within striking range.

The Hoosiers finished this game with 15 made threes, equating to 45 of their 74 points on the afternoon. This is the kind of performance they will need to have to be able to keep up with teams like Iowa and Ohio State later on this season, so it is an encouraging sight to see for Indiana fans.



