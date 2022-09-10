Walt Bell would start the game aggressively, converting on a 4th down on Idaho’s side of the field. The throwing game wasn’t reliable, however, as a dropped pass by Andison Coby on the sideline would force a 32-yard field goal, which Charles Campbell would miss.

Idaho would manufacture nothing on the ensuing drive, and a short punt would put the Hoosiers in enemy territory on their second drive.

James Evans would boom an excellent punt on 4th down, and IU’s Christian Harris would make the tackle around the Idaho 5. Setting Indiana up in an excellent position.

The Hoosiers would get nothing on their first drive, a decent Shaun Shivers run would be wasted as Connor Bazelak would get rid of the ball on 3rd down for a 3-and-out.

Miscues galore to start the game as Idaho would free-kick out of bounds and Indiana would commit a false start penalty to start the game.

A night that began with a 35-minute delay due to rainfall, Indiana would make an effort to start the season 2-0.

Deep in Indiana territory, Idaho would have another three-and-out. Another shanked punt would set Indiana up in enemy territory. Yet again, they wouldn’t make anything out of it.

Charles Campbell would miss a 28-yard field goal, but an Idaho holding penalty would bail the Hoosiers out. Walt Bell would get aggressive, throwing to Donaven McCulley in the end zone on 1st down but it would fall incomplete. Three consecutive rushes would be plugged up by Idaho and Indiana would turn the ball over on downs.

Idaho would finally get a first down on the ensuing drive. QB Gevoni McCoy would scramble on 3rd down and pick up the conversion. The following play, McCoy would hit a deep shot for 48 yards to wide receiver Jermaine Jackson. The Idaho QB would finish 13-23 with 204 yards and three touchdowns.

The drive would slow down after that play. Idaho wouldn’t be able to convert on 3rd and long from the 27 yard line, but a 12 yard pickup would see Idaho go for it on 4th and 3 and they would convert.

Idaho would cash in shortly after for the first score of the game, taking a 7-0 lead.

Idaho would free kick it out of bounds on the ensuing kickoff, giving Indiana the ball at the 35. After two plays, running back Josh Henderson would fumble, giving the ball right back to the Vandals who would look to go up two scores.

Aaron Casey would make a energy producing tackle for a loss on 2nd down on the next drive. The Hoosiers would carry that energy on 3rd down and force Idaho to punt, but the Indiana offense wouldn’t be able to muster anything up offensively to counter. James Evans would punt back to the Vandals.

From there, Chaos would ensue. Idaho would get to a 4th and very short. McCoy, Idaho’s QB, would fake a hard count and the running back behind would take a direct snap and try a jump pass to the tight end.

Tiawan Mullen would intercept the floated pass and take it back to the Idaho 15-yard line, but a pass interference would not only give the ball back to Idaho but advance the ball 15 yards from the previous spot and give them a first down.

Idaho would get in the end zone two plays later, but an illegal formation penalty would bring it back. Indiana would persevere and only let Idaho get a field goal from that point, the Vandals would take a 10-0 lead.

Jaylin Lucas would get a turn in the return game with a 38-yard return to the Indiana 40. A five-yard rush by Shaun Shivers and 11-yard completion to Cam Camper would have the drive moving.

But, Connor Bazelak would throw a pitiful pass to Cam Camper that would soar over his head and into the hands of an Idaho defender.

Teams would head to the locker room shortly after with Idaho leading 10-0.

Idaho’s first drive on offense in the second half yielded nothing. Dasan McCullough would record a sack leading to a Vandal punt.

The ensuing drive would start with a 31-yard gasser from Shaun Shivers. The Indiana running back would have a career day, finishing with 155 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts.

Two completions for 25 yards to DJ Matthews would put Indiana in position to score, and Donaven McCulley would take a snap in the wildcat and cash in for paydirt. The Hoosiers would trail 10-7.

Two plays into the Vandal's drive, a bad snap would enter the end zone in which Idaho would settle for an Indiana safety. Indiana would draw within two points.

The two succeeding offensive drives for the Hoosiers would be as big of a flip of the initial script as I’ve seen.

Back-to-back scoring drives, the first being a great play by AJ Barner to stay up after contact and work his way into the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown reception. Barner hauled in three catches for 51 yards. Walt Bell would stay with the hot hand in Connor Bazelak who would strike to Donaven McCulley who would make a great full-extension catch.

Shaun Shivers would follow with a 23-yard rush. Bazelak would then hit his favorite target DJ Matthews for a 26-yard touchdown. Indiana would take a 23-10 lead. DJ Matthews would stay true to his big-play reputation, recording 51 yards for three receptions.

Idaho would not be able to do anything on their next drive, and after punting back to Indiana the Hoosiers would matriculate the ball down the field with Josh Henderson who would touch it five times and eventually score. Indiana took a 29-10 lead after a failed two-point conversion. Henderson rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts.

Idaho would respond on the following drive, however. A long, methodical 12-play drive helped by a 26-yard reception by Roshaun Johnson set up the Vandals in the red zone for the aforementioned Johnson to score on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Both teams would waste very little time scoring on their next possessions. Shaun Shivers would burst through Idaho’s defensive line for a 46-yard touchdown giving Indiana a 35-16 lead. Gevani McCoy would convert a 71-yard touchdown pass to Michael Graves to bring the Vandals within 14.

Indiana would run out the clock from there, wrapping up their second win of the season, 35-22.

Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 16-29 passing.