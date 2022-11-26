Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana hosted rival Purdue for the latest edition of the Old Oaken Bucket game following the Hoosiers' 39-31 win over Michigan State last weekend. Last year's Bucket game featured a 44-7 blowout, seeing Purdue run up the score on a Grant Gremel-led Indiana team to cap off a horrendous 2022 season. The inconsistent Midwest weather offered a beautiful setting for Saturday's pregame festivities. Bloomington provided a balmy 55-degree day and the sun was shining upon all Indiana tailgaters but hid its face as both teams took the field for kickoff.

Indiana won the toss and deferred to the second half. Purdue's first drive would slice through the Indiana defense, using running back Devin Mockobee heavily, Purdue would easily march deep in Indiana territory. The Hoosiers were able to sure up in the red zone and stop Purdue, forcing a field goal. Dexter Williams would lead Indiana offensively, and that off-field chemistry would serve the Hoosiers well as a triple option would see a 71-yard score by Jaylin Lucas. Indiana would lead 7-3 less than four minutes into the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb27igJl0IGJsaW5rLCB5b3UganVzdCBtaWdodCBtaXNzIGhpbS4g SGVsbG8sIHRyaXBsZSBvcHRpb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9pdWZiP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jaXVmYjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzQwTGFq QkU2MnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80MExhakJFNjJ6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1hc29uIFdpbGxpYW1zIChAbXZzb253aWxsaWFtcykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tdnNvbndpbGxpYW1zL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2 NjA4OTMxODgzMDEyMDk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Purdue wouldn't be able to create anything on the ensuing drive. The Indiana defensive front put excellent pressure on the ball and sacked Aiden O'Connell on third down. Indiana would take over after a punt and continue to pound the run game. A mix of Williams, Lucas, and Shaun Shivers kept Purdue off balance. Two 4th down conversions helped Indiana stay on the field, the second a double reverse to Emery Simmons that went for a chunk gain, completely catching the Purdue defense off guard. Unfortunately, a brutal left leg injury to quarterback Dexter Williams would stop all momentum and remove all energy from the stadium. The shooting star would be carted off the field, and the severity of the injury could dictate Williams' and even Indiana's future. Connor Bazelak came in to replace Williams and attempted a long throw to the endzone but wouldn't complete it. Chuck Campbell would miss a 44-yard field goal. Purdue would go three-and-out on their next drive, gaining only two yards. After fielding the punt, Indiana would continue to rely on the run game, spreading the ball around to Shivers and Lucas. Bazelak would strike to Malachi Holt-Bennett for 12 yards on first down to help march down the field. However, the drive would stall and James Evans would pin Purdue deep in their own territory with 4:57 left in the half. O'Connell would go to his favorite target Charlie Jones who would bust a screen-play wide open and if it weren't for great pursuit from Tiawan Mullen from all the way across the field, the Boilermakers would have scored from over 90 yards out and taken the lead. Mullen would stay on the ground following the tackle and would miss a few plays in the medical tent. He'd return to the field shortly after.

The 7-3 score would hold going into the half. Unfortunately for Indiana, it looked like their offense of old was back. Bazelak couldn't get anything going and Indiana would suffer a three-and-out. O'Connell would be able to march down the field and take the lead on the following drive. Going 5-7 through the air and eventually hitting tight end Payne Durham for the touchdown. Indiana's second drive was a carbon copy of the first, a three-and-out with little to no ball movement. Mockobee would carry the load for Purdue on the ensuing drive, eventually cutting through the Indiana defense from 27 yards out for the score. Indiana would be bailed out multiple times on their next possession. A backward throw on the kickoff would nearly bounce into the endzone, Lucas would pick it up and get what he could. However, a late hit by a Purdue special teams player would set Indiana up at the 25-yard line. Multiple holding calls on the Purdue secondary would extend Indiana's attempt at scoring, but as most drives, it would eventually stall. Unfortunately, kicker Chuck Campbell's day would get worse as his 41-yard try would be blocked.

The next offensive possession for Indiana would finally see some ball movement. A big pass interference call against Purdue down the left side would aid the drive. A completion over the middle of the field to Donaven McCulley would get Indiana near the 15-yard line. Bazelak would take a shot to the endzone but McCulley wouldn't come down with it, a great play from Boilermaker defensive back Jamari Brown knocked the ball loose. Campbell would convert on a 26-yard field goal and Indiana would come within a score. However, what little momentum the Hoosiers had would evaporate almost instantly as defensive back Bryson Bonds would fall down in coverage, leaving Big Ten leading receiver Charlie Jones wide-open for a 60-yard score.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pa2F5LCBDaHVjayEg8J+SqCBDaGFybGllIEpvbmVzIHdpdGggdGhl IGNhdGNoIGFuZCBydW4gZm9yIHRoZSB0b3VjaGRvd24hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9pbGVyRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEJvaWxlckZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vRmJudE0xQ0trNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZibnRNMUNLazY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZP WCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0 dXMvMTU5NjY0MjAyMTY3ODIyNzQ1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5O b3ZlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK