BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana defeated Wisconsin 20-14 Saturday afternoon.

Few teams can find a way to have momentum immediately after a loss, but Indiana found a way to do so in this one. Early on, the Hoosiers looked to be by far the better team.

On their opening drive, Indiana marched down the field, getting it done both on the ground and through the air. Eventually, it would be Brendan Sorsby deciding to do it himself on a read option, barreling his way into the end zone for six.

The Hoosier defense may have had an easier job with Braelon Allen missing this game for the Badgers, but they were up to the task anyway. In fact, Wisconsin was held scoreless until late in the first half, when a missed tackle by an Indiana defensive back turned into a 54-yard touchdown.

Indiana would, however, have an opportunity to respond. After an immaculate play by Donaven McCulley to keep his feet under him after a tackle, the Hoosiers found themselves in the red zone. Sorsby threw a perfectly placed fade to McCulley, who again came up big with a twisting one-handed catch for the touchdown.

With an earlier field goal to their name as well, Indiana took a 17-7 lead into the half.

To start the second half, the Wisconsin offense looked dormant once again. As the drive looked to stall out, Indiana committed a costly roughing the passer penalty, which turned a fourth down, to a first down in Hoosier territory.

From there, Wisconsin rolled into the end zone to cut the Indiana lead to just three. After a couple empty trips by both teams, Indiana was threatening once again just outside the red zone. That said, Sorsby took a huge sack for a loss of 15 yards, which put the Hoosiers out of field goal range, and forced a punt.

On the ensuing drive for the Badgers, Luke Fickell's squad was nothing but efficient, until they suffered a big sack themselves. This turned what would have been a chip shot field goal into a 53-yarder. As a result, the Badgers were forced to punt.

That punt pinned Indiana on their own four yard line. They couldn't get anything going, and once again had to punt. However, on what seemed like a routine run up the middle for Wisconsin, Indiana popped up with the football. After a review, it was determined to be a clean fumble, and the Hoosiers took over.

Naturally, consecutive negative plays for Indiana resulted in a very long third down, and ultimately another great punt from James Evans. A quick three-and-out for the Badgers gave the ball right back to Indiana. The "ping pong" nature of this matchup continued, with the Hoosiers punting right back.

Eventually, the Hoosiers put together a solid drive that ended in a field goal to give them a 20-14 lead. Wisconsin was unable to respond, and Indiana secured their first conference win of the season, and keep their aspirations for bowl eligibility alive.