BLOOMINGTON - Indiana returned to form after a big loss to Stanford, as they defeated Murray State 112-79 Friday night.

Indiana got off to a wicked fast start behind first quarter points from Yarden Garzon, including a corner three which helped the Hoosiers to a 20-3 lead to start the game.

The rest of the quarter was fairly back-and-forth, with Indiana leading 27-12 at the first break.

The second quarter was a little slow for Indiana. In a game where they were expected to run away early, they struggled to extend their lead. Holmes, who nearly made her first 25 shots of the season, was inefficient down low in the second.

The Preseason AP All-American was able to generate a decent number of open looks, but her shots just weren't falling at the rate fans expect. Alongside her limited production in the quarter, the Hoosiers had a lot of trouble defending Murray State around the basket.

Indiana held onto their lead, but it was an uninspiring period. At halftime, the Hoosiers led 52-35.

The third quarter belonged to Sara Scalia. The Indiana sharpshooter has been on a tear from deep to start the season, and her hot start continued in this one. A big third quarter saw her head into the fourth with 22 points to her name.

While the Hoosiers may have looked better on offense in the third, their defense just couldn't get a rhythm going. They allowed 28 in the quarter, and led 85-63 heading into the fourth.

The last 10 minutes were quite different from the first 30. Indiana continued their offensive onslaught, but they really cleaned up the defensive side of the ball, forcing turnover and low-percentage shots left and right.

Indiana may have come away with the win in this one, but considering the emphasis that Teri Moren has put on defense this season, she may not be too happy with their overall performance tonight.

Indiana will next takes on Lipscomb on Sunday at home, before a matchup with 15th ranked Tennessee in Assembly on Thursday.



