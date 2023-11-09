BLOOMINGTON - The Indiana women's basketball team was nothing short of dominant in their regular season opener against Eastern Illinois, winning the contest 96-43.

The Hoosiers got off to a quick start. Though they allowed the Panthers to hang around for the opening few minutes, they were able to open up a lead to end the first quarter. A running buzzer-beater from the free throw line from Lexus Bargesser sent Indiana into the break leading 29-14.

The second quarter was more of the same, as the Hoosiers continued to add to their lead. Sara Scalia flexed what seemed like limitless range, knocking down two triples in the quarter. Behind a defensive masterclass allowing just 10 points in the period, Indiana took a 53-24 lead into halftime.

An object in motion will stay in motion unless acted upon. Nothing would slow down the Hoosiers in the second half. As well as the offense played, it was the defense that showed out in the third, allowing just 8 points in the quarter. Heading into the fourth, Indiana held a massive 77-32 lead.

Oddly enough, the Panthers did not come back from the 45-point deficit, and the Hoosiers cruised to victory in the final frame.

Star center Mackenzie Holmes showed once again why she was named a Preseason All-American. Even on limited minutes in the blowout, Holmes finished with 19 points missing just one shot from the field.

Holmes was not the only Hoosier with a big night, though. Yarden Garzon filled the stat sheet with 15 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Scalia put on a clinic from deep, finishing with three made triples en route to a 13 point night for the Indiana point guard.

Indiana will face their first big test on Sunday when they travel to take on 15th-ranked Stanford.