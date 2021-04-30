TheHoosier - Ranking the Contenders: Four-star DE Caden Curry

1. OHIO STATE

Across the board, the feeling is that Ohio State is the frontrunner and the Buckeyes could be tough to beat. It’s close to home, Ohio State has recruited the state well and Curry is also a big-time fan of position coach Larry Johnson. Johnson has had success in developing players across the defensive line and the Buckeyes use the most talented players regardless of age, so getting on the field early will not be a problem.

*****

2. ALABAMA

After Ohio State, which could have a distinct lead in Curry’s recruitment, Alabama and Clemson are battling for that second spot and it’s telling that the four-star prospect wants to visit both once it’s possible. That will be the best shot either the Crimson Tide or the Tigers have in convincing him to head elsewhere. Alabama speaks for itself, its success, its NFL output and everything else, but coach Nick Saban and staff will have to convince Curry of it to land his pledge.

3. CLEMSON

Clemson has a lot to sell - the success of Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee as freshmen last season, the chance to become a part of a special culture in coach Dabo Swinney’s program and the Tigers’ success are all key selling points. It is never a good idea to count Clemson out, and a visit this summer could definitely turn things in the Tigers’ favor. But just like Alabama it has some work to do to catch Ohio State.

*****

4. THE OTHERS