Raheem Layne signs UDFA deal with the Chargers
Indiana defensive back Raheem Layne has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and defensive-minded head coach Brandon Staley. After making 50 starts for the Hoosiers, 38 at corner and 12 at safety.
Layne joins a stacked defensive backfield with Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr. and JC Jackson.
Layne was a constant in a tattered Indiana secondary last season. A Taiwan Mullen and Reese Taylor battled injuries, Tom Allen and Co. counted on Layne for stability and veteran leadership.
Raheem recorded 43 total tackles in 2021 including a season-high of seven against Rutgers and an interception against Penn State. Taiwan Mullen and Devon Matthews will lead the Hoosier secondary in Layne's absence.
