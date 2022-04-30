Raheem Layne signs UDFA deal with the Chargers

Indiana defensive back Raheem Layne has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and defensive-minded head coach Brandon Staley. After making 50 starts for the Hoosiers, 38 at corner and 12 at safety.

Layne was a constant in a tattered Indiana secondary last season. A Taiwan Mullen and Reese Taylor battled injuries, Tom Allen and Co. counted on Layne for stability and veteran leadership.

Raheem recorded 43 total tackles in 2021 including a season-high of seven against Rutgers and an interception against Penn State. Taiwan Mullen and Devon Matthews will lead the Hoosier secondary in Layne's absence.