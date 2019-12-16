Indiana head coach Archie Miller jumped onto his weekly radio show with IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on Monday evening to address the last few games, including Indiana's first road trip of the season and the overtime win over Nebraska.

Miller and Brunk touched on the following:

- Miller said senior guard Devonte Green is "sore" after he limped off the court agains tNebraska on Friday. aid his Achilles is sore but hopes to "manage him" through Christmas break.

- Miller discussed what the struggles at Wisconsin means for Indiana's future road games and how the team reacted to that loss.

- Miller gave his thoughts on working for IU athletic director Fred Glass and his boss' retirement announcement Monday.

- Miller discussed his thoughts on Nebraska a few days after Indiana floundered near the end. He also discussed what Indiana should have done at the end of regulation.

- Brunk provided updated his time in Bloomington.

