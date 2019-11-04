Indiana head coach Archie Miller joined IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on the weekly radio show to round out the final conversations surrounding the offseason and preview the Hoosiers' season-opener against Western Illinois.

New Indiana assistant coach Mike Roberts joined Miller as a guest on the show.

Miller and Roberts touched on the following notes:

- Miller said the defense "isn't anywhere near good enough or where (it) wants to be" t the moment.

- Miller detailed the Hoosiers' depth in the frontcourt.

- Miller discussed freshman guard Armaan Franklin's early performance and how he stepped into an unusual role on the spot.

- Miller detailed Al Durham and Devonte Green's offseasons leading up to their captain seasons.

- Miller went in depth on the development of Rob Phinisee through his "concussion-like" injury last year.

- Roberts discussed his path to getting back to Indiana and what the strengths of the current team are.

