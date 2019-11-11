After beginning the season 2-0 and major questions popping up surrounding the Indiana defense, IU head coach Archie Miller jumped onto the weekly radio show with IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on Wednesday at the Bloomington Holiday Inn. Junior guard Al Durham was the player guest.

Archie Miller and Al Durham touched on the following topics.

- Miller summarized the first two games of the season, commenting on rebounding and defense.

- Miller detailed where exactly Indiana needs to improve.

- Miller discussed North Alabama and the challenge that it proposes, calling it the "most difficult challenge" of the first three games.

- Miller talked about the technical foul after Trayce Jackson-Davis first dunk against Portland State. He had some strong words about the new rule, and there was a joke made about his strong words for load management as well.

- Durham discussed his early success this year and how he has approached the year as a co-captain.

- Durham mentioned his love for fashion again and how he needs to talk to Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor about his dream to be a male model.

