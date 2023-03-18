Early in the second half's restart, Indiana is in the process of ridding themselves of a flailing Kent State team – one that's being bludgeoned into submission. The Hoosiers are dictating the pace, fueled with emotion and the raw intensity that in some crucial instances this season, often to Indiana's dismay, has gone awry. Yet, that's not the case as Friday night bleeds into Saturday morning in Albany. They're proactive, not reactive, and they're forcing their hand on, with all due respect, a lesser Golden Flashes squad.

It's thanks in part to sixth-year senior Race Thompson, who's in the midst of the best game of his Indiana career and is doing more than just delaying the inevitable Trayce Jackson-Davis takeover. The critically acclaimed forward is more than happy to let it happen, though, as Thompson streaks away on the fast break for a transition slam.

He's all over the glass. He's confidently draining triples with efficiency. He's the first on the floor for a loose ball.

If there was something that could be done to help Indiana down Kent State on Thursday night, Thompson is first in line in doing so.

Indiana has searched relentlessly for a dependable third producer to pair with Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino. Sensing the moment, Thompson played like someone who wasn't ready to hand over his jersey for the final time.

His energy seemed infinite, almost as if there was two or three of him out on the floor.

His year has seen its fair share of ups and downs. Through it all, he's stayed diligent – piecing together the best version of himself and, especially recently, acting upon it when necessary. Thompson's urgency radiated through both his team and TV screens, as if he was telling anyone who would listen that he and his guys wouldn't be denied on Friday.

"I'm just thankful for my teammates always keeping me locked in," Thompson said early Saturday morning. They've had his back when he hasn't felt 100% or a stretch of play has caused a dip in his personal confidence. Thompson paid back that trust in the best way possible.

"I mean, it could not have happened to a better person because he's a really good young man," Mike Woodson said postgame. "So I was happy for him, and we needed all of it."