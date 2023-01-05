Indiana senior forward Race Thompson left Thursday's loss to Iowa in the first half with a knee injury.

The injury occurred at the 4:27 mark of the first half when his right knee was rolled up on by Iowa guard Tony Perkins. The play was on a loose ball.

Thompson barely put any weight on his knee as he was helped off of the floor by two teammates. The entire team got off of the bench and surrounded Thompson before leaving the floor.

"There's nothing you can do about it. It's part of the game... It's tough," Mike Woodson said. "I thought he had his legs taken from under him. No call. It's just -- that's a bad play, man... We'll go back and X-ray it and MRI it and see what it is."

“All I can do it pray for the best," Trayce Jackson-Davis added. "But, it hits home."

Thompson finished Thursday's game with nine points on 4-of-4 from the floor and three rebounds in 10 minutes.