Race Thompson leaves loss to Iowa with apparent knee injury
Indiana senior forward Race Thompson left Thursday's loss to Iowa in the first half with a knee injury.
The injury occurred at the 4:27 mark of the first half when his right knee was rolled up on by Iowa guard Tony Perkins. The play was on a loose ball.
Thompson barely put any weight on his knee as he was helped off of the floor by two teammates. The entire team got off of the bench and surrounded Thompson before leaving the floor.
"There's nothing you can do about it. It's part of the game... It's tough," Mike Woodson said. "I thought he had his legs taken from under him. No call. It's just -- that's a bad play, man... We'll go back and X-ray it and MRI it and see what it is."
“All I can do it pray for the best," Trayce Jackson-Davis added. "But, it hits home."
Thompson finished Thursday's game with nine points on 4-of-4 from the floor and three rebounds in 10 minutes.
Coming into Thursday's game, Thompson was averaging 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. In the last four games, however, he was averaging 12.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and was shooting 45.5 percent from three on 1.3 made 3s per game.
Thompson came back to Indiana for a sixth-year this season, using his free covid-year. He had played in 113 games entering Thursday.
"Just a great teammate and someone who would do anything to win a game," Thompson said about his legacy at IU media day before the season. "I mean, that's all I could ask for. Just a good teammate, good friend, good all that. All the good stuff. That's really it."
Indiana is already missing starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who is out indefinitely with a broken foot, and have had both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino miss numerous games with back injuries.
Thompson was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player a season ago, averaging 11.1 points per game and 7.5 per game.
