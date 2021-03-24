Thompson played and started in all 27 games this season and averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 28.1 minutes per game.

Indiana junior forward Race Thompson became the fourth IU player this offseason to enter the transfer portal, per the Rivals portal. He was the second player to do so on Wednesday along with Parker Stewart.

The Minnesota native had one of the biggest jumps in production this season across the entire Big Ten. As a sophomore, he averaged just 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game.

Thompson's standout performance came in the Maui Invitational in Asheville when he scored 22 points and 13 rebounds against Providence. In total, he had three double-doubles this season and 13 games in double figures.

Known for his toughness and grit, Thompson suffered a facial injury towards the end of the season that forced him to wear a mask in the final five games of the year. In the regular season finale, Thompson suffered a sprained ankle that caused him to miss the second half of the Purdue game.

The redshirt junior was named a captain this season for the Hoosiers.

Along with Thompson and Stewart, sophomore guard Armaan Franklin and senior guard Al Durham also entered the transfer portal.