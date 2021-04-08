Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for senior season
Junior forward Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for his senior season. The 6-foot-8 forward had originally entered his name in the transfer portal.
"After talking it over with my family, I'm happy to announce I'm coming back to Indiana," Thompson said in his post. "I'm excited for coach Woodson and the future of the program."
Thompson now becomes the fourth Hoosier to return to IU after entering the portal, joining Parker Stewart, Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander. Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson committed to Indiana on Wednesday.
The Minnesota native had one of the biggest jumps in production this season across the entire Big Ten. As a sophomore, he averaged just 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game.
Thompson's standout performance came in the Maui Invitational in Asheville when he scored 22 points and 13 rebounds against Providence. In total, he had three double-doubles this season and 13 games in double figures.
Known for his toughness and grit, Thompson suffered a facial injury towards the end of the season that forced him to wear a mask in the final five games of the year. In the regular season finale, Thompson suffered a sprained ankle that caused him to miss the second half of the Purdue game.
The redshirt junior was named a captain this season for the Hoosiers.
