Junior forward Race Thompson announces he will return to Indiana for his senior season. The 6-foot-8 forward had originally entered his name in the transfer portal.

"After talking it over with my family, I'm happy to announce I'm coming back to Indiana," Thompson said in his post. "I'm excited for coach Woodson and the future of the program."

Thompson now becomes the fourth Hoosier to return to IU after entering the portal, joining Parker Stewart, Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander. Pitt transfer Xavier Johnson committed to Indiana on Wednesday.