Race Thompson and Tamar Bates bounce back against Nebraska

Indiana’s loss to Syracuse earlier this week exposed some deficiencies in the Hoosiers rotation.

The largest, most apparent one being Race Thompson leading Indiana with seven turnovers, contributing to a team total of 26.

The turnovers were ugly, as well. Thompson spent a lot of time in the short corner and did not look comfortable at all. Throwing away passes, losing his dribble, he had fans up in arms.

Key role player, true freshman Tamar bates didn’t impress against the Orange either. Coming off the bench, Bates added only two points on 1-5 shooting, including 0-4 from three. Bates has been a force in the second unit all season and Indiana has relied on him.

It was a different story Saturday afternoon against Nebraska. Both players bounced back.