Quick Hitters: What we learned from Indiana basketball in non-conference
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The Indiana basketball program has ended non-conference play and has 13 days between its game against Kennesaw State and its next game at Iowa.
The Hoosiers sit at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 with a 10-3 record and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Now, with the non-Big Ten schedule out of the way, Indiana gears up for conference play from here on out.
After getting up to No. 10 in the AP Poll, the Hoosiers limped through December with two significant losses to Arizona and Kansas. They did, however, beat Xavier and North Carolina, going 2-2 in their four notable non-conference matchups.
Here's a look at how Indiana fared in non-Big Ten play, breaking down some of the main takeaways.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news