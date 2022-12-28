The Indiana basketball program has ended non-conference play and has 13 days between its game against Kennesaw State and its next game at Iowa.

The Hoosiers sit at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 with a 10-3 record and 1-1 in the Big Ten. Now, with the non-Big Ten schedule out of the way, Indiana gears up for conference play from here on out.

After getting up to No. 10 in the AP Poll, the Hoosiers limped through December with two significant losses to Arizona and Kansas. They did, however, beat Xavier and North Carolina, going 2-2 in their four notable non-conference matchups.

Here's a look at how Indiana fared in non-Big Ten play, breaking down some of the main takeaways.