The Indiana basketball program faced its first test of the season on Friday night as it took on Xavier on the road, coming out with a gritty 81-79 win.

The Hoosiers were tested early and often and were able to make the necessary stops or buckets when they needed to in order to come out with a win.

Led by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson, the IU duo was terrific for the entire game and paced the Hoosiers the entire night.

Indiana, now 3-0 on the season, have a few mid-major matchups before ushering in No. 1 North Carolina to Assembly Hall.

Here are the main takeaways from IU's win over Xavier.