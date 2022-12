Indiana made a statement on Wednesday night in its win over No. 18 North Carolina, moving to 7-0 on the season.

The Hoosiers came out of the gate strong, leaned on the terrific crowd when it needed to, and closed the game when it was time.

There were questions surrounding whether Trayce Jackson-Davis (back) and Trey Galloway (knee) would play -- both did and both had phenomenal games.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over North Carolina: