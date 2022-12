Indiana bounced back following its first loss of the season with an 81-65 win over Nebraska on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers came out firing on all cylinders, never trailing in the game and leading for 39:06 of game time.

Led by Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double, there were numerous storylines and good performances to come from Indiana's win.

Here are the main takeaways from IU's win over Nebraska.