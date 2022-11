Indiana got its season started on Monday night with an 88-53 win over Morehead State and ushered in year two under Mike Woodson. Unlike year one, year two brings high expectations both locally and nationally.

The Hoosiers took the lead early in the game and didn't let it go, leading for 38 minutes on the night.

There was no true dominant player in terms of the stats, but it was a fantastic group effort, something that has excited a lot of people.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Morehead State: