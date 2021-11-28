Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU"s win over Marshall

Trayce Jackson-Davis dominance: There is no surprise to Jackson-Davis' talent but on Saturday, he took it to another level. His Assembly Hall record 43 points also set a high in the young college basketball season this year. Jackson-Davis had 22 in the first half and 21 in the second - finishing 18-of-24 from the field. Absolutely nobody could stop him from the tip. He won't do this every game, but there should be no reason why he doesn't get at least 14-15 shots a game.

Bench struggled: IU's bench has been productive this season, but was anything but on Saturday. It saw mintues from four players, combining for eight points in 53 mintues of action. That unit also had eight of the team's 15 turnovers and had a combined +/- of -37. Tamar Bates played 24 minutes - the only player above 10 and had six points. Other than that is was rather a poor performance from the bench unit. That needs to get cleaned up and play at a more consistent level.

Xavier Johnson continuing to step up: Despite TJD getting all of the love, Johnson added 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven rebounds, seven assists, five steals and just two turnovers. He even hit two 3's on the night. His play on the defensive end sparked Indiana out of halftime and for the majority of the second half. His aggressiveness, every and confidence is terrific for IU and such a valuable piece to the puzzle behind Jackson-Davis.

Hoosiers know how to take punches: I don't think many people thought IU would be down for the majority of the first half, let alone by double-digits, but here they were. And it all started on a 17-0 run by Marshall. Despite that run, IU was able to use a mini run itself, cutting the halftime lead to just one point. It then used a 21-6 run to open the second half, flipping the script for the rest of the game.



Turnovers still an issue: IU had 27 turnovers a few games ago and then 11 last game out. Saturday, IU had 15. Marshall turned those 15 turnovers into 21 points. While most of them came in the first half - 9 of them - it's still a big concern as IU heads into Syracuse on Tuesday and then Big Ten play around the corner. Indiana's offense is productive but the turnovers need to be cut down in order to keep turning the close calls into wins against tougher opponents.

Hoosiers 3-point shooting: IU's shooting seems to be a problem of the past as the current percentage is now up to 36.8 percent as a team. The Hoosiers went 8-of-15 on Saturday and received 3's from five different players. It has now been 24-of-49 in the last three game for a tremendous 48.9 percent from deep. There are three players shooting above 35 percent (with at least 10 attempts) and Xavier Johnson (nine attempts) is at 55.6 percent, while Anthony Leal (five attempts) is at 60 percent.