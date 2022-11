Indiana remained unblemished on the season with another home win over Little Rock on Wednesday night, 87-68.

The Hoosiers were without preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and reserves Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal.

Despite another sluggish start, Indiana never trailed eventually flexed its muscled in the second half.

Indiana hits the floor again on Friday before its showdown with No. 1 North Carolina next Wednesday.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Little Rock.