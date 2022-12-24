Indiana finished its non-conference slate with a win on Friday night, albeit a game that it struggled through.

In IU's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State, the Hoosiers trailed most of the first half and even the first few minutes in the second half.

The offense opened up, thanks to a slight tweak from Mike Woodson, leading way for Indiana newest backcourt duo -- Tamar Bates and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Indiana now has 13 days off before hitting the road to face Iowa.

Here are the main takeaways from IU's win over Kennesaw State.