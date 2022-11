Indiana followed up a season-opening win over Morehead State with a better and more impressive performance against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night in a 101-49 win.

The Hoosiers dominated in every aspect of the game from start to finish and now have a week off before the first big test of the season -- a game at Xavier for the Gavitt Games.

Indiana will need to improve on a few things in order to come out victorious in its first true road game, but through two games at home, the Hoosiers have looked everything like their preseason top-15 ranking.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's win over Bethune-Cookman: