Indiana went on the road for its Big Ten opener and came out with its first loss of the season, 63-48.

Rutgers punched Indiana in the mouth early and often and the Hoosiers showed little response and little fight.

After a big win over No. 18 North Carolina, it was a big letdown and another season where the Hoosiers have failed to follow up a win like that with another win.

Here are the key takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Rutgers.