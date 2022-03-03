Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Rutgers

In the definition of a bubble game for the NCAA Tournament, IU now is on the outside of the tournament field and will need some help if it plays in March Madness.

IU can't finish: It's a broken record but it's an issue that has now becoming head scratching as IU can't finish games. The Hoosiers had a double-digit lead twice on Wednesday and were unable to finish the game out with a win. IU was just 1-of-6 down the stretch from the field while Rutgers made 5-of-7 to end the game. While Indiana finally had a play that it executed on with the late three by Parker Stewart, it was the other end of the floor that let them down. I'm not sure anyone has the confidence in Indiana to finish games with a lead, or a close game, under four of five minutes left.

Struggles against the zone: Rutgers went zone on a few different occasions to change things up after IU was getting everything it wanted early in the game in the post. Against zone defense, Indiana was 3-of-11 with three turnovers. That's unacceptable because this is now another game where the Hoosiers struggled against the zone. There was very little movement, a real lack of assertiveness to get the ball in the middle and then a lack of shooting on the floor. That move to the zone was the difference in the game.

Perimeter shooting: Deja vu? It sure seems it. Once again it was Indiana's inability to hit outside shots that made the offense struggle throughout much of the night. Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp combined for 3-of-16 from the field and 3-of-14 from three. Kopp was 1-of-5 in the first half from three and Stewart was 2-of-7 in the second half. Indiana has seen this time and time again that its two best shooters are off on the same night and nobody else picks up the slack. Parker Stewart has been the main guy all year and there is very little confidence for anyone else to hit outside shots if he is struggling. In total, IU was 6-of-21 from deep.

Tale of two halves for IU frontcourt: IU had 14 of its first 16 points in the paint on Wednesday but struggled to find much of a rhythm after that. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 of the first 16 for Indiana in the first eight minutes of the game -- and 15 points in the first half. Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson combined for 22 of the 32 first half points and were 8-of-11 from the field. In the second half, Jackson-Davis was limited to just four points on 1-of-3 shooting and that duo totaled nine points on just 3-of-7 from the field.

Outside-looking-in: That was not only the biggest game for Indiana this season, it can be argued it was the biggest game in the last five years. The Hoosiers haven't been to the NCAA Tournament in six seasons and if they were to win last night, they would be an near lock for the tournament. Now, they are on the outside-looking-in and with a game at Purdue coming up to close the regular season, there isn't a lot of confidence that IU can beat Purdue twice in a season, let alone on senior night for the Boilermakers. Indiana needs to figure out how to win close games where its record is now 3-5 on the season when it comes to games decided by five or less points and 19-30 in the last five seasons in regular season or Big Ten Tournament games coming in February and March.