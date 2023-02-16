News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-16 08:17:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Quick Hitters: Takeaways From IU's Loss to Northwestern

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana went in to Northwestern looking to avenge a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season but like the first matchup, came away with a loss.

After a 21-point deficit in the first half and a 19-point difference at halftime, Indiana used a big second half to make this a tie ball game on the final possession. The Wildcats would go on to score right before the buzzer.

The Hoosiers fall to 18-8 overall on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

Wednesday's matchup was a battle for sole possession of second place. The Hoosiers face Illinois on Saturday.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's 64-62 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday night.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}