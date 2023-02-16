Indiana went in to Northwestern looking to avenge a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season but like the first matchup, came away with a loss.

After a 21-point deficit in the first half and a 19-point difference at halftime, Indiana used a big second half to make this a tie ball game on the final possession. The Wildcats would go on to score right before the buzzer.

The Hoosiers fall to 18-8 overall on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

Wednesday's matchup was a battle for sole possession of second place. The Hoosiers face Illinois on Saturday.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's 64-62 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday night.