Quick Hitters: Takeaways From IU's Loss to Northwestern
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana went in to Northwestern looking to avenge a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season but like the first matchup, came away with a loss.
After a 21-point deficit in the first half and a 19-point difference at halftime, Indiana used a big second half to make this a tie ball game on the final possession. The Wildcats would go on to score right before the buzzer.
The Hoosiers fall to 18-8 overall on the season and 9-6 in Big Ten play.
Wednesday's matchup was a battle for sole possession of second place. The Hoosiers face Illinois on Saturday.
Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's 64-62 loss to Northwestern on Wednesday night.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news