Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's loss to Michigan

Indiana fell to Michigan on Sunday, 80-62. It was not only the Hoosiers first home loss of the season but also the first double-digit loss of the year.

Fail to gain momentum: Indiana was riding high following a huge win against No. 4 Purdue but failed to follow that up with a win over a struggling Michigan team. The Hoosiers were undefeated at home and put together a pathetic all-around performance in its loss to the Wolverines. What could have been a great stepping stone into potentially a 4-5 game winning streak, now IU needs to get back to the little things as it gets ready for a two-week stretch that could be very helpful in moving up the Big Ten standings.

The good Xavier Johnson: Johnson has had his ups and downs this season but on Sunday it was a very good game for the transfer point guard. Johnson had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and just two turnovers in 35 minutes. He carried the team in the first half, with 10 points, to keep the Hoosiers within striking distance. He was aggressive attacking the basket but did so while he was under control. In his last two games, Johnson has totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and just two turnovers in 67 minutes.

Lack of production from Miller Kopp: This is now becoming a real issue for Indiana. Kopp had just five points on two shots in 19 minutes. Kopp has struggled to find his role within this offense and is now averaging just 4.3 points per game in Big Ten play while shooting 34.1 percent on just 4.6 shots per game. Whether its a move to the bench or something to get Kopp going, Indiana needs to find more production from the Northwestern transfer.

Lineup changes coming?: Indiana's starters have struggled as a unit over the last few games. IU's starters were outscored 17-9 to start the game and then 14-6 to open the second half. That's a 31-15 deficit from a staring five that has a ton of talent and experience. It simply can't happen. IU's bench was non-existent yesterday as well, getting outscored 17-8. None of Indiana's starters had a better +/- than -7.

Perimeter defense non-existent: Michigan came in averaging just six 3's per game on 31.6 percent shooting from three... but finished 11-of-17 against IU on Sunday. Indiana's close out defense was worse than it has been all season and the lack of energy on ball reversals was as bad as it has been up to this point. IU's wings struggled to keep ball handlers out of the paint and while the weakside defense was there, the rotations off of kick-outs were not. Michigan scored 1.250 points per possession, shot 56.9 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from three.

Indiana's inability to make shots: This has been an issue all season but due to the shot making ability of Parker Stewart, it has flown under the radar. While Stewart is still shooting a red-hot 45.8 percent from three and has 38 makes on the season, the team overall is shooting just 33.9 percent. Miller Kopp is shooting 37.5 percent but is just 5-of-16 in the last six games. Rob Phinisee is third on the team in made 3's (16) but is shooting just 29.6 percent but has made a three in just two of the last six games and has eight games in which he failed to make a three. Tamar Bates was 11-of-31 in the first 10 games but has gone 0-of-6 in the last eight games. On Sunday, IU was 5-of-19 from three and three of those were on back-to-back-to-back makes by Parker Stewart late in the second half.