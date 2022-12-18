Game was over before the tip: It was an unenergized, unprepared and unorganized game plan that Indiana had coming into Saturday's game against Kansas. And all of that showed. The game was over immediately as Kansas got out to a 12-2 lead before the first media timeout. The game was never close after that. It was an embarrassing performance and a second-straight game where IU has come out extremely flat in a national top-15 matchup.There was a full week to prepare for this matchup and with so much experience on this team and Mike Woodson preaching better starts, you would have expected a team that came to play. You didn't get that and didn't get a 'team' to begin with.

X goes down: Midway through the first half, an injury that Indiana could not afford happened to Xavier Johnson. The fifth-year point guard went down with a foot injury and didn't return. He was rolling around in pain on the floor and couldn't put any weight on his foot as he was carried off the floor. He was on crutches and in a boot and is dealing with an injury that 'didn't look good' per Mike Woodson postgame. This was one of the injuries Indiana couldn't have happen. While Johnson is out of control at times, his ability to change the game with his speed and quickness and get into the lane, almost at will at times, is something not a lot of guys have. His playmaking ability is vital for this team as is his defensive ability. Now, for the near future at least, it looks like it will be Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway manning the main ball handling duties.

TJD invisible for the most part: Trayce Jackson-Davis didn't score his first points until the 1:55 mark of the first half and was pretty uninvolved in the offense for the most part throughout the entire first half. Without a jump shot, Jackson-Davis was tied to the block all half and for some reason was rarely used in ball screen action. The Kansas defense had hard and soft double-teams making it difficult for him to get going or adjusted to the defense. He said it best postgame, 'Obviously the cheat sheet is out on me'. After going from the 10:35 mark in the first half to the 4:09 mark in the second half without making a field goal against Arizona, it was another lackluster offensive performance from the All-American in a game that he was needed. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 from the field.

What is this team's identity?: Indiana's calling card was its defense, but that has gone out of the window the last two weeks. In the last four halves, Indiana has given up at least 40 points and in the second half against Nebraska, IU gave up 39. The Hoosiers have lacked the toughness needed to get key and timely stops to stop a run or to spark one of their own. Some of it has been due to live-ball turnovers, creating easy transition opportunities for the opponent, but at the end of the day, this Indiana defense that has been so good for the majority of Mike Woodson's tenure, has suddenly turned into a weakness where guys are just not able to match up with the talent on the other side. If you are going to struggle in games offensively, you need to figure out how to get some stops and Indiana hasn't been able to do that for some time now.

Toughness questioned again: This is now a reoccurring theme with this team and program... this team is not tough, mentally or physically. IU finished with 23 turnovers, were out-rebounded by three and outscored 50-24 in the paint. Those are not numbers from a team that is tough. Indiana showed no interest in battling for anything on the floor and as a result, were run out of the gym. The Big Ten is not going to get a lot easier and with the physical style of play in the conference, teams are going to look right at the last few games as the playbook in beating Indiana.