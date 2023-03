Indiana (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) came back home to Assembly Hall after two-straight road games and were blown out by Iowa, 90-68, on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers never led and were down by as many as 25 points in the second half, the largest deficit of the season for Indiana.

Indiana has one game remaining in the regular season, Sunday at home against Michigan.

Here are the main takeaways from Indiana's loss to Iowa on Tuesday night.