Indiana dropped its second game of the season in a non-conference showdown with No. 10 Arizona, 89-75.

Trailing for 37:09 of the game, the Hoosiers saw a 19-point deficit early in the first half but found a way to cut it to as much as three points midway through the second half. Unfortunately, they were never able to get the additional stop or the additional bucket it needed.

Here are the takeaways from Indiana's loss to No. 10 Arizona.