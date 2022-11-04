The Indiana basketball program had two impressive exhibition games, both wins over NAIA programs. While you can't take a lot from the preseason, there were some very good moments for this team.

Whether it was the freshmen fitting in immediately, players taking a big step up after one summer on campus or the overall confidence of this team showing, Indiana is ready for 'real' games.

The Hoosiers defeated Marian in the first exhibition 78-42 and then St. Francis 104-59. The next opponent is Morehead State on Monday for the season opener.

Following its preseason wrap-up on Thursday, here are some of the main takeaways from Indiana's exhibition games.