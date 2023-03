The Indiana football program opens spring football today and will have practice run though April 15.

Indiana is coming off a 4-8 (2-7) 2022 season that followed up a 2-10 (0-9) season in 2021. After two straight bowl game appearances, Indiana has totaled just six wins in two seasons.

Spring practice is the time when Tom Allen will see which players will step into leadership roles, who emerges at key players on both sides of the ball, which players make an immediate impact and more.

Here are some of the key storylines, notes and quotes as spring practice opens.