Quest for nine falls short: IU loses 1-0 against Marshall in overtime

For the second time during the tournament, Indiana faced off against a team that the program has never played before. IU played against St. Francis Brooklyn in the second round and won in penalties, but this time around, did not find the same success against Marshall in the National Championship match.

Indiana's quest for its ninth title in program history came up short on Monday night when Marshall defeated IU 1-0 in overtime.

The Hoosiers were out-shot 16-8 and, like the semifinals, were out-shot by a factor of 2-1. IU had one shot on goal, whereas MU had eight, with one being the golden goal in the first overtime period to win it for the Thundering Herd.

Both teams had opportunities to score in the first half, but neither team converted.

IU forward Herbert Endeley tested Marshall's defensive line with his speed early in the 14th minute. Endeley dribbled from behind midfield to the right side of MU's box while getting past one defender. He then managed to get around another defender just enough to rifle a shot. However, it went out left.

In the 16th minute, Endeley played a through ball to forward Victor Bezerra in the box, but he could not put it in the back of the net as his shot went out of bounds to the right of the goal.

IU defender Daniel Munie headed the ball toward the goal off of a free kick in the 19th minute, but his shot hit the right post.

MU midfielder Vinicius Fernandes dribbled from midfield to outside the box in the 23rd minute before firing a shot to the bottom right part of the goal that IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano saved.

A few minutes later, MU forward Vitor Dias rifled a shot towards the bottom-left part of the goal, but Celentano came up with another save to keep the match scoreless.

Dias sent in another shot in the 37th minute from about 19 yards out, but Celentano saved it again.

IU defender Daniel Munie maneuvered behind MU's goalie in the 41st minute and had an excellent opportunity to head the ball in off an incoming corner kick, but his shot went out to the left of the goal.