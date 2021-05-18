Quest for nine falls short: IU loses 1-0 against Marshall in overtime
For the second time during the tournament, Indiana faced off against a team that the program has never played before. IU played against St. Francis Brooklyn in the second round and won in penalties, but this time around, did not find the same success against Marshall in the National Championship match.
Indiana's quest for its ninth title in program history came up short on Monday night when Marshall defeated IU 1-0 in overtime.
The Hoosiers were out-shot 16-8 and, like the semifinals, were out-shot by a factor of 2-1. IU had one shot on goal, whereas MU had eight, with one being the golden goal in the first overtime period to win it for the Thundering Herd.
Both teams had opportunities to score in the first half, but neither team converted.
IU forward Herbert Endeley tested Marshall's defensive line with his speed early in the 14th minute. Endeley dribbled from behind midfield to the right side of MU's box while getting past one defender. He then managed to get around another defender just enough to rifle a shot. However, it went out left.
In the 16th minute, Endeley played a through ball to forward Victor Bezerra in the box, but he could not put it in the back of the net as his shot went out of bounds to the right of the goal.
IU defender Daniel Munie headed the ball toward the goal off of a free kick in the 19th minute, but his shot hit the right post.
MU midfielder Vinicius Fernandes dribbled from midfield to outside the box in the 23rd minute before firing a shot to the bottom right part of the goal that IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano saved.
A few minutes later, MU forward Vitor Dias rifled a shot towards the bottom-left part of the goal, but Celentano came up with another save to keep the match scoreless.
Dias sent in another shot in the 37th minute from about 19 yards out, but Celentano saved it again.
IU defender Daniel Munie maneuvered behind MU's goalie in the 41st minute and had an excellent opportunity to head the ball in off an incoming corner kick, but his shot went out to the left of the goal.
Marshall began to take over the match in the second half and had more possession. MU out-shot IU 6-2 in the second half and the Hoosiers had their first and only shot on goal from Bezerra in the 48th-minute, but MU goalkeeper Oliver Semmle saved it.
Dias had his third shot on goal of the match in the 56th minute, but once more, Celentano prevented a goal.
MU forward Milo Yosef made a run up the left sideline in the 65th minute, which created spacing before he passed toward Dias outside the box. Dias made an excellent dummy move by faking he would accept the ball and let it go through his legs to reach Fernandes. Fernandes rifled a shot towards the goal and the ball nearly went completely through Celentano's hands. However, he blocked it just enough where he was able to grab it before the ball crossed the goal line for his sixth save of the match.
In the 71st minute, Dias fired another shot from inside the box, but it was not on target and went out of bounds toward the top left part of the goal.
Ninety minutes was not enough for both teams and for the fifth time in the past seven College Cups, the winner would be decided in overtime.
Yosef was on the left-wing and then cut inside in the 97th minute toward the center of the field. He played a pass to Dias, who dribbled into the box before firing a shot on goal. The ball ricocheted off of Munie and back to Dias, who rifled another shot. Celentano made a fantastic save but could not hang on to the ball and it hit the far post. MU forward Jamil Roberts played it off the post and put it into the back of the net for the golden goal, giving Marshall its first title in program history.
It was Roberts's third straight game where he scored the game-winning goal for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall took down No. 1 Clemson in penalty kicks, blanked No. 8 Georgetown 1-0 in the quarterfinals, shut out North Carolina 1-0 in the semifinals and most recently, beat No. 3 IU in overtime in the championship match, defeating three of the eight seeded teams.
IU finished the season 12-2-2 while achieving the Big Ten double for the third consecutive season.
