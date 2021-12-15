 TheHoosier - Quarterback remains a priority in 2022 class for Indiana
Quarterback remains a priority in 2022 class for Indiana

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana ushered in the start of the early signing period by adding 25 players to its program. One position it didn't address was at the quarterback position.

Indiana had one commitment at the position in three-star Josh Hoover but last week, Hoover announced he would be flipping his pledge to TCU. The Hoosiers also lost Michael Penix Jr to the transfer portal where he committed to Washington.

Indiana currently has junior Jack Tuttle, sophomore walk-on Grant Gremel and freshman Donaven McCulley all on the roster with starting experience. Sophomore Dexter Williams is also on the roster but returning from an ACL injury.

Quarterback play was not effective this past season and IU head coach Tom Allen addressed that position on Wednesday.

"Definitely took a detour within the last week, and so but bottom line is we plan to sign a transfer quarterback as well as a high school quarterback," Allen said. "That is the plan."

Indianas plan is to still try to sign two quarterbacks in the 2022 class. (IU Athletics)
{{ article.author_name }}