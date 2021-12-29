Quarterback portal targets 2.0

Signing day has passed, and Indiana had themselves an excellent early period. The Hoosiers rank fifth in the Big Ten. Rivals ranked them with the 14th best class ahead of programs like Clemson, LSU, Purdue, Oklahoma, and Iowa.

Even after all those 3 and 4-star recruits signed on with Indiana, there is still a big question lingering. Who's going to play quarterback? Tom Allen addressed that question..

"Obviously, we're in the process of executing that plan. Definitely took a detour within the last week, and so but the bottom line is we plan to sign a transfer quarterback as well as a high school quarterback," Allen said. "That is the plan. I'm working on that just relentlessly, and that's a big part of everything we're doing, and even this morning, this afternoon, the rest of the day, into the weekend and the next week and the week after that."

After the de-commitment of QB Josh Hoover and losing out to South Carolina in the Tanner Bailey sweepstakes, Indiana needs a quarterback. Desperately.

Allen also mentioned that he expects Jack Tuttle to return next season, but his interest in signing a transfer QB signals Tuttle will come back in his usual role as a backup.

There has been a lot of activity in the portal in the last few weeks. Some big names exited the portal:

Spencer Rattler to South Carolina, Dillon Gabriel to UCLA, Adrian Martinez to Kansas State, Max Johnson to Texas A&M. Quinn Ewers to Texas, Bo Nix to Oregon and Kedon Slovis to Pitt.

There are still many proven, available names that new offensive coordinator Walt Bell and Tom Allen should call, but the options are running out. Walt Bell and Tom Allen have hit a lull in signing transfers after a 1-2 week period where they were the most aggressive team in the country in terms of signing transfers.