Right now, the first team signal-caller will be redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey , as the Hoosiers are set to open fall camp tomorrow in Bloomington. Experience has earned him the right to enter camp as the top quarterback ahead of redshirt freshmen Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle .

Indiana head coach Tom Allen wasted no time kicking off Media Day in Memorial Stadium by discussing the upcoming quarterback competition on his team.

“When you put yourself in that position like [Ramsey] has in the past, and he earned a chance to be a starter two years ago and did it last year, as well. So to me, reward him for that,” Allen said.

The three quarterbacks will be rotated against the starting defense and its backups until the coaches start to distinguish where each of them will fall on the depth chart.

Ramsey led Indiana’s aerial attack last season finishing with 2,875 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In just two seasons with the Hoosiers, he boasts the highest all-time completion percentage in program history.

Penix Jr. and Tuttle will have every opportunity to compete for the starting job as Ramsey before the Hoosier’s season opener against Ball State on Aug. 31, however there is currently no timetable for the team to make a commitment.

“At the end of the day, it has to be, when it's a minute 20 to go in the game and we've got the ball, who do our guys believe is going to take us down the field and go score and go win the game,” Allen said.

Behind Ramsey, Penix Jr. said he will have no limitations in practice after suffering a season-ending ACL injury last season against Penn State.

Tuttle, a transfer last season from the University of Utah, will look to further his chemistry with the team’s offensive players.

