QB Jack Tuttle listed as 'week-to-week' following injury against OSU
Following a foot injury against Ohio State, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle has been listed as week-to-week.
The injury occurred on a touchdown pass on Indiana's first possession on Saturday.
Allen said an MRI was taken on Sunday and it showed that the injury "wasn't as bad as it could have been".
“The MRI showed us it wasn’t as bad as it could have been was the first word I was given, but definitely created some unknowns for him to be able to know his status moving forward on a day-to-day basis,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to recover from that as efficiently as possible.”
Tuttle tried to return to the game later in the half but lasted just a few plays. He finished the game 4-of-7 for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Already without starting QB Michael Penix who is also listed as 'week-to-week' following a shoulder injury against Penn State, Indiana was forced to use true freshman Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel throughout Saturday's 54-7 loss to Ohio State.
McCulley was 1-of-6 for 30 yards and ran the ball 11 times for nine yards. Gremel went 3-of-4 for nine yards. Most of his time under center was used in option runs.
McCulley saw his first action against Michigan State a week ago and was expected to play a larger role moving forward. Now, that role is even intensified.
"Obviously, he had a package of plays ready for the game," IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said of McCulley. "He played more snaps than he anticipated."
"He took every single No. 2 rep throughout the week," Allen said. "He took those practice reps and we did things that we thought he was comfortable doing."
Indiana (2-5; 0-4) heads on the road to face Maryland this weekend.
