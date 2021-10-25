QB Jack Tuttle listed as 'week-to-week' following injury against OSU.

Following a foot injury against Ohio State, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle has been listed as week-to-week.

The injury occurred on a touchdown pass on Indiana's first possession on Saturday.

Allen said an MRI was taken on Sunday and it showed that the injury "wasn't as bad as it could have been".

“The MRI showed us it wasn’t as bad as it could have been was the first word I was given, but definitely created some unknowns for him to be able to know his status moving forward on a day-to-day basis,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to recover from that as efficiently as possible.”

Tuttle tried to return to the game later in the half but lasted just a few plays. He finished the game 4-of-7 for 41 yards and a touchdown.