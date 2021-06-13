QB Caden Veltkamp opens up about unofficial visit with Hoosiers

"It was great. I loved it," Veltkamp said of his unofficial visit to Bloomington last week.

Kentucky pro-style quarterback Caden Veltkamp recently showcased his talents for the Indiana coaching staff both at an unofficial visit and at a mega camp at the University of Indianapolis.

The signal caller from the Bluegrass State is quite familiar with the Hoosier State already, putting forth a quality showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis last month.

Meeting Coach Tom Allen and seeing the facilities are two things that stood out to him about his visit.

"The coaches were very welcoming and I loved that. It was great to be on campus. Coach Allen and I just talked about some person things. The facilities were unreal. The new locker room was legit," Veltkamp said.

Veltkamp had previously spoken highly of Allen, saying he came in and changed the culture with the Hoosiers.

He said what stands out to him about Indiana is the coaching staff and the excitement that surrounds the program.

"The Coaching staff -- the way they are turning the program into a contender. The energy on the team is visible when you watch them play on TV," said Veltkamp.

Veltkamp has not been offered by Indiana, but did add if one were to come, the Hoosiers would be his top school.

"It was great to throw for them. They told me they wanted to see a few more guys before anything," Veltkamp said.

Veltkamp currently holds offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Kentucky, Miami (OH), Western Kentucky, and Indiana State. A season ago, he threw for 1,324 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games.