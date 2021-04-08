For Indiana freshman punter James Evans every time he takes the field it is a new lesson.

The New Zealand native has been making a name for himself during spring practice according to coaches and teammate Charles Campbell, as he adapts to America and life in Bloomington as a member of the Indiana football team.

For Evans, every experience is a new one as he first came to America in January when he enrolled at Indiana mid-year. Evans previously trained at Prokick Australia, the same facility that produced former Indiana punter Haydon Whitehead.

Evans who learned to punt playing rugby in his native country previously told TheHoosier.com that punting in American football has its differences than playing rugby.

"Punting an American football is a lot more technical and one slight mishap can run the result of the kick. So, a lot of film review, repetition and technique coaching has helped," he said.

Meeting with the media this week, head coach Tom Allen said he has been impressed with Evans during spring practice, despite having to remind him of a few rules.

"Really strong leg. He's new to football, makes us laugh a lot with things he says and does. We have done this before. This is the third young man I recruited from the Australia area. James is from New Zealand. He has done a good job learning America and American football. He has a really strong leg and he’s trying to figure out how to put the pads on and wearing a helmet he doesn’t like. He kept taking helmet off and he said it is too tight. I had to remind him he can't take his helmet off until he gets to the sidelines. We told him we would get him a bigger helmet, cut his hair, something. He is talented, everything we thought he would be. Really pleased. He is a hard worker, physically strong and gifted. I believe he can be excellent," Allen said.

Special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin and Campbell both agree.

Teegardin recently told the media that Evans is taking everything day by day and is learning and improving.

“It's interesting when you get a guy like that. The first time he ever wore pads was practice three. You kind of take it for granted. The dude is out there, taking his helmet off before he even gets off the field. You have to tell him, that is a penalty. He is very raw. He is new to a lot of this. We are having to take him day by day, step by step. He is learning a ton. This spring is so important and valuable to get him to mid-year is a huge deal. You don't have a lot of time, if he is going to be the guy day one at Iowa, you can't take time to say, ‘Hey man, you can't take your helmet off before you are off the field.’ He is tying his shoe and Coach is calling an emergency punt. I love when Coach Allen does that, to keep everyone on their heels in the flow of the game and James is out there tying his shoe. You don't have time to tie your shoe. The play clock is running. It has been a learning curve for him, but he has taken everything in stride. He is a tremendous young man. He is mature for his age. He is 19. He comes in and has a big leg and we expect a lot out of him," Teegardin said.

Campbell also noted the leg strength Evans has.

“I think James is transitioning very well. All of the specialists have really taken him in and kind of put him under our wing a little bit. We try to show him around campus. He is doing really well in practice, so I am proud of him. James has a massive leg. When he gets a hold of the ball he hits some of the biggest balls I've ever seen," Campbell said.