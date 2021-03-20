The Indiana basketball season is over, but the search for a new head coach is as busy as ever, making it a perfect time to join our premium membership at TheHoosier.com.

So because of that, we are offering 50% OFF your first year as a premium member! Come join the community for all updates regarding IU basketball, football, baseball, soccer and more.

New users can start here.

Returning free users and past subscribers can sign in first, and start here.

*Offer valid through April 12.

**TheHoosier.com ---- 50% off the first year of your annual subscription! (Please read the terms of service. This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. Discount applies to the first year of your annual subscription only. After the one-year subscription promotional period, your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. New annual subscribers only)