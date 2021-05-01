 PROMO: 3 Months FREE Premium Membership Trial
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 07:56:44 -0500') }} other sports Edit

PROMO: 3 Months FREE Premium Membership Trial

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

As we head into the summer, there is no better time to join our premium membership at TheHoosier.com. Summer recruiting events are back for both football and basketball and Mike Woodson has created a new energy around the Indiana basketball program. Plus, IU football and Tom Allen just added its highest rated recruit in program history.

So because of that, we are offering a PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL until August 1! Come join the community for all updates regarding IU basketball, football, baseball, soccer and more.

New users can start here.

Returning free users and past subscribers can sign in first, and start here.

*Offer valid through May 31.

**TheHoosier.com ---- PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL until August 1, 2021. (Please read the terms of service. This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. **Your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month/$99.95 per year] until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends. New subscribers only. You will not be charged until 08.01.21.)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3Byb21vLTMtbW9udGhzLWZyZWUtcHJlbWl1bS1tZW1iZXJzaGlw LXRyaWFsIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwcm9t by0zLW1vbnRocy1mcmVlLXByZW1pdW0tbWVtYmVyc2hpcC10cmlhbCZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTAyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==