Prolific Missouri WR Fredrick Moore lining up Big Ten visits, official set
INDIANAPOLIS – Throughout the 2021 season, when Fredrick Moore got his hands on the ball something spectacular was happening. Romping on 3A Missouri defenders for Cardinal Ritter, Moore hauled in 4...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news