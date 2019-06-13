Preview: June 14 A Big Official Visit Weekend For Indiana Football
This weekend will be a major official visit weekend for IU, as the Hoosiers are set to host several talented prospects. TheHoosier.com examines the confirmed names expected to be on campus.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news